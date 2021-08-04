News (NASDAQ:NWS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 31,739 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 376,589 shares.The stock last traded at $23.58 and had previously closed at $23.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.19 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24.

Get News alerts:

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in News during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in News by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of News by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 11.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About News (NASDAQ:NWS)

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.