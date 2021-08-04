News (NASDAQ:NWS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 31,739 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 376,589 shares.The stock last traded at $23.58 and had previously closed at $23.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.19 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24.
News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.
About News (NASDAQ:NWS)
News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.
Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.