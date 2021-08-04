Analysts Anticipate Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.04. Dycom Industries reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $4.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dycom Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of DY traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.60. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $43.03 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

