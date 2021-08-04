Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,822. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.17 and a 1-year high of $242.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

