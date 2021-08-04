$1.05 EPS Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.11. Eversource Energy reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 749,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,131,000 after purchasing an additional 68,994 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 53,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,850. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

