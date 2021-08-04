Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,402 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,287 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.52. 58,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,679,732. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $215.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $98.67 and a 52 week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

