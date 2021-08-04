Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.24. 150,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,490,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.95. The firm has a market cap of $312.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $115.76 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

