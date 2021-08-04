Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 5.9% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 78,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 12.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 961.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 30,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.24. The stock had a trading volume of 150,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,490,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.95 billion, a PE ratio of -69.20, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $115.76 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.95.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

