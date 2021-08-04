iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Position Raised by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech ETF makes up about 0.9% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,736,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 161,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,755,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSEARCA:IGM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $414.55. 435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,064. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $400.09. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $290.44 and a 1-year high of $421.34.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

