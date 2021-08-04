Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.60

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 7402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aveanna Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $417.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

