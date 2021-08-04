Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the June 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 244,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

In other news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $108,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MERC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of Mercer International in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.59 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.77.

NASDAQ MERC traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,235. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $770.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.92.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

