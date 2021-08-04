Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.11-1.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $589-604 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $539.68 million.Belden also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.370-$4.570 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE BDC traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.17. 2,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,521. Belden has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $55.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -151.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Belden will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

