Ren (REN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $438.25 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 4th. Ren has a total market cap of $438.25 million and $25.21 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ren has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ren coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00062693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015611 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $333.07 or 0.00846121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00043633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00094515 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (REN) is a coin. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,763,051 coins. The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

