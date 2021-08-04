Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 34.72%.

BGFV traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 91,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,389. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $484.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.23.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 4,948 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $153,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Emerson sold 3,334 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,567. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BGFV shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

