First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. First Foundation reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ FFWM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,960. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Foundation has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 40.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,459,000 after acquiring an additional 452,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,692,000 after acquiring an additional 260,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in First Foundation by 70.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 168,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in First Foundation by 98.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 332,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 164,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

See Also: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.