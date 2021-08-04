MonaCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $88.89 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 4th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $88.89 million and $1.06 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00003436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,364.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,701.26 or 0.06862176 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.87 or 0.01381626 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.89 or 0.00363001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00130855 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $232.96 or 0.00591801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.73 or 0.00360051 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.60 or 0.00301300 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

