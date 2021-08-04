Family Capital Trust Co Trims Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Family Capital Trust Co lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.8% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,243,000 after buying an additional 1,952,233 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,039,000 after buying an additional 1,413,819 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,085.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 618,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,131,000 after buying an additional 566,009 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.16. The stock had a trading volume of 50,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,403. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.67. The company has a market capitalization of $217.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $192.51 and a twelve month high of $302.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,381 shares of company stock worth $17,691,223 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

