Truefg LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Truefg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 16.1% of Truefg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Truefg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $31,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,812,000 after purchasing an additional 153,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after acquiring an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,783,000 after acquiring an additional 283,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,861,000 after acquiring an additional 68,758 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH remained flat at $$270.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. 77,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,701. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.66.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

