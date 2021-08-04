Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 36 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for 1.2% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $9,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP traded up $24.19 on Wednesday, hitting $1,546.75. 26,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,773. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,422.49. The firm has a market cap of $192.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.17, a PEG ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.25.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.