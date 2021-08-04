$0.39 EPS Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Associated Banc posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. TheStreet downgraded Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

NYSE ASB traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 53,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,455. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In related news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,545.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $204,340.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,685 shares in the company, valued at $758,618.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,656 shares of company stock worth $1,483,442 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,745,000 after buying an additional 806,340 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,972,000 after buying an additional 131,171 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,194,000 after buying an additional 138,776 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $45,739,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Associated Banc by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,669,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,970,000 after buying an additional 390,473 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

