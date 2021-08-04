ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Acquired by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC owned 0.12% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,744,000. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,217,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 92,605 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the first quarter worth $1,259,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the first quarter worth $1,094,000.

NYSEARCA SILJ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.21. 23,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,958. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.