Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $7.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $437.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,336. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $453.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.91 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

