7,569 Shares in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Purchased by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 51,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after buying an additional 127,835 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the period.

FMHI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,818. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.37. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $57.76.

