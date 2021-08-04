7,569 Shares in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Purchased by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 51,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after buying an additional 127,835 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the period.

FMHI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,818. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.37. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $57.76.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.