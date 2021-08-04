Veracity Capital LLC Cuts Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 959,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,617,000 after purchasing an additional 175,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,908,000 after purchasing an additional 668,383 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $2,151,449.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,728.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Shares of AOS stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.32. 6,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,965. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $73.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

