Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 0.8% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded up $3.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.52. The stock had a trading volume of 40,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,057. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $310.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

