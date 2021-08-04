Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 736,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,993,000 after buying an additional 177,531 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 93,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,360,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,761,000 after buying an additional 188,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.81. 223,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,973,489. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.39.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

