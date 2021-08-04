Truefg LLC Buys 36 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Truefg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Truefg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 503.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.85. The stock had a trading volume of 19,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,375. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.