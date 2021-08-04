Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,253 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 3.0% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 649.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $96,529,000 after buying an additional 24,711 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $4,715,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.60. The company had a trading volume of 173,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,493,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.35. The firm has a market cap of $230.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $2,745,461. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

