Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $413.16.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

MA stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.41. 39,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $29,246,860.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,902,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,960,750,357.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 639,446 shares of company stock valued at $244,134,099. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after purchasing an additional 203,448 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 986,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $352,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Mastercard by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 495,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,882,000 after acquiring an additional 26,032 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

