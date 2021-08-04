Caliber Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $260.06. 8,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,133. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.19. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $194.51 and a twelve month high of $259.74.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

