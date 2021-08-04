Caliber Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $143,990,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.31.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LULU traded up $4.70 on Wednesday, reaching $412.21. 16,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 75.60, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $409.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $360.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

