Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) is Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Roku comprises approximately 2.2% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 324.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 23,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $415.73. The company had a trading volume of 62,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,663. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 542.60 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.21 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $399.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, decreased their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.80.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,469 shares of company stock worth $152,062,250. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

