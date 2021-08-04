PacWest Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

PacWest Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by 32.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of PACW traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,811. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.75. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PACW shares. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

