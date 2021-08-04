Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE WLL traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.20. 7,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,011. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.50. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 867,635 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 726,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 320,010 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth $13,413,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 398.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after buying an additional 241,406 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

