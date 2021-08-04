Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the June 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 633,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Insiders have sold 7,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,497 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,280,000 after purchasing an additional 140,319 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Moody’s by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,051,000 after acquiring an additional 112,665 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $719,086,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in Moody’s by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,805,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,369,000 after acquiring an additional 49,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Moody’s by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,716,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,420,000 after acquiring an additional 70,596 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCO traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.91. 15,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,810. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $384.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

