Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of NYSE:VTA traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.76. 3,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,249. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $11.99.
About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund
