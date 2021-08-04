Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:VTA traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.76. 3,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,249. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

