Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NMZ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.49. 303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,666. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $15.86.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.