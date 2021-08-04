KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 198 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 36.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 345 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.5% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $2.98 on Wednesday, reaching $618.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $572.92. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $631.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

