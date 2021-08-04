Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NYSE JRO remained flat at $$9.65 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,409. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 46,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $443,164.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,826 shares of company stock valued at $705,523.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

