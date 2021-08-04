Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 76,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,059. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: Net Asset Value
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.