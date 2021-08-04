Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 32,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

