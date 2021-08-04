Lesa Sroufe & Co Sells 35,211 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Lesa Sroufe & Co cut its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,211 shares during the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries comprises approximately 3.0% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHN traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.38. 2,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.59. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.39. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

