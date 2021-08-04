Brokerages Expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. James River Group posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). The company had revenue of $182.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JRVR shares. Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 895 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,524. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.41. James River Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in James River Group by 86.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 58,480 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,068,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in James River Group by 257.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

