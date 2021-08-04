Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.870-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.88.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $190.89. 108,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,235,331. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $128.71 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

