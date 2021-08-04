Liquity USD (LUSD) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $736.01 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD (LUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

