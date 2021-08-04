The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

Shares of ANDE stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The Andersons has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $34.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. The Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 777.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANDE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

