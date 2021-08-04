Lesa Sroufe & Co Has $1.95 Million Stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,473 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Telefônica Brasil makes up about 1.9% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth $3,458,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 2.6% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 835,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth $81,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth $450,000. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VIV traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,741. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $9.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

VIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

