Lesa Sroufe & Co Purchases Shares of 9,109 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth about $575,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 6.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 349.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,835,000 after purchasing an additional 930,171 shares during the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.22.

In related news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 86,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $4,485,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 486,752 shares in the company, valued at $25,160,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Condoleezza Rice sold 55,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $3,385,960.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,280,186 shares of company stock valued at $323,200,797 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE:AI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.60. 31,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,558. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $183.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.