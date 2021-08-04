Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $118.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chevron shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Integrated industry over the trailing six-month period (+18% versus +17.7%) and poised for further capital appreciation. The supermajor is considered one of the best-placed global integrated oil firms to achieve sustainable production ramp-up. America’s No. 2 energy company’s existing project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin. Chevron’s Noble Energy takeover has expanded its footprint in the region and the DJ Basin along with the addition of cash-generating offshore assets in Israel. In shareholder friendly moves, the integrated major recently hiked its dividend by 3.9% and revived the stock repurchase program. Consequently, Chevron is viewed as a preferred energy major to own now.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $101.72. The stock had a trading volume of 210,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,831,275. The stock has a market cap of $196.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.26. Chevron has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

