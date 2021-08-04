Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.56. Mattel posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. Mattel’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Mattel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.99. 58,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,063. Mattel has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $23.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Mattel by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

