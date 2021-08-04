H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.4% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 283.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 85,394 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $723,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $61.52. 4,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,921. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $62.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.